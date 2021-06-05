Two Bedford police officers have been suspended and will be required to complete diversity training after posting TikTok videos while on duty.
One officer received a 22-day suspension without pay, and a second officer received an eight-day unpaid suspension, according to Chief John Bryfonski.
Although Bryfonski did not identify the suspended officers, the TikTok videos were of officers known on TikTok as @officer_tino and @officerpiglet5oh.
Those accounts have been identified as belonging to officers Nicholas Fiorentino and Adrien Dupuis. Video images of the officers match photographs of them on the police department’s website.
“The fact-finding investigation into this matter was exhaustive, complete and thorough,” Bryfonski said in a statement Friday night. “The investigation developed the necessary facts and evidence, which was balanced against department policies and procedures that explicitly prohibits such conduct.”
In a statement Friday night, Bryfonski said the behavior on social media ran contrary to the expectations and requirements of a sworn police officer and damaged the confidence, trust and respect in the Bedford Police Department.
“However, the culture of professionalism, empathy, caring for the community by our officers and their desire to provide our citizens with the very best in public safety services should not be judged by this aberration,” the chief said in the statement.
The suspensions followed a six-week investigation by Bryfonski, who he determined the discipline based on the department’s policies, procedures and collective bargaining agreement.
Under the department’s collective bargaining agreement, the officers have the option of appealing their suspensions.
In addition to the suspensions, the officers will be required to complete training on cultural awareness, diversity and implicit bias, the chief said.
In one of several posts, Fiorentino, known on TikTok as @officer_tino, says he should consider making a private channel, “No liberals allowed.”
The video initially was posted on his public account, which has since been made private.