A Tilton man has been charged in a 2016 fentanyl overdose death.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Meredith Police Chief Kevin Morrow said Wednesday that Richard Sargent, 44, has been arrested on charges of causing the death of Jennifer Engelhardt "by dispensing or selling her the controlled drug fentanyl."
Engelhardt, of Meredith, died May 16, 2016, authorities said.
Sargent faces up to life in prison on the charge.
Sargent was also arrested for selling a controlled drug. The maximum sentence for that charge is up to seven years in state prison, and a $100,000 fine.
Attorney Meghan Hagaman of the AG's Criminal Justice Bureau–Drug Unit is prosecuting this case.