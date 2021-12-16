Timberlane teacher charged with assault of student Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PLAISTOW -- A Timberlane Regional High School teacher faces three misdemeanor assault charges involving a student, Plaistow police announced Thursday.Police charged David Russell, 63, with two counts of simple assault and one of sexual assault, police said.He turned himself over to Plaistow police on Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest.Police said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation that started once a juvenile came forward and complained.According to online listings, Russell received a beginning educator license in March 2019. He has endorsements for physical education and mid-level mathematics.Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which could subject Russell to a year in jail and $2,000 fine for each if convicted.After his arrest, Russell was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to stay away from the girl and not venture onto Timberlane property. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Timberlane Plaistow Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Police arrest five for reckless operation of motorcycles in downtown Manchester Saint Anselm College rape trial goes to jury Police arrest two, discover guns, crack cocaine in SWAT raid Man turns himself in to police on child-rape charge Mail stolen, checks forged in Hopkinton NH men, both 29, jailed for beating of 65-year-old searching for dog startled by fireworks Drugs, guns and money seized in Manchester SWAT raid Nashua man facing charges in alleged hammer attack Michigan school shooting 'entirely preventable,' $100-million suit says Man charged in connection to fatal gunshot wound in Derry Request News Coverage