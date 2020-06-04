NASHUA -- A Timberlane Regional Middle School technology teacher is facing attempted child sexual assault and computer-related charges following a two-month investigation, Nashua police announced Thursday.
Christopher Gempp, 36, of Derry was arrested Wednesday afternoon by members of the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit on charges of certain uses of computer services prohibited and attempted felonious sexual assault, both Class B felonies.
According to Nashua police, members of the Special Investigations Division launched an investigation back in April into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet, where a man identified as Gempp was communicating with a person he believed to be a child.
As a result of the investigation, Gempp was arrested in Nashua on June 3.
Each Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment. Gempp was held on $5,000 cash or surety bail.
In a statement, Timberlane School District Superintendent Earl Metzler said he immediately removed Gempp “from all of his responsibilities and placed him on leave” after learning of his arrest.
In the statement, Metzler said the district was “not aware of, nor was involved in” the Nashua investigation -- which began in April -- and didn’t learn of the conduct or the charges against Gempp until his arrest Wednesday.
Gempp was hired by the Timberlane school district in 2017, Metzler said.
“At this time, the district is not aware of any incidents or conduct involving any students in the district,” Metzler said.
Timberlane school officials ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact Nashua police at 594-3500.
“The district is working closely with the New Hampshire Department of Education as well as local law enforcement and will provide updated information, when appropriate,” Metzler said.