Over the last six years, the Division for Children, Youth and Families has received a host of critiques and recommendations on how to improve its operations. Most followed the death of Brielle Gage in 2014 and Sadee Willott the following year.
Here’s a roadmap of some findings, recommendations and actions since then.
December 2016: The Center for Support of Families finds too much of an emphasis on “immediate safety of children” and less attention to risks that can lead to harm. Makes 20 recommendations, including more workers, reduction in backlogs, better training, reinstitution of voluntary services, better communication between DCYF and police, schools and doctors.
March 2017: Gov. Chris Sununu effectively fires DCYF head Lorraine Bartlett after she administratively closed 15% of the agency’s cases. She said her staff lacked the capacity for a comprehensive assessment.
Sept. 2017: Joseph Ribsam, the deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, assumes the role of DCYF director.
January 2018: Florida consultant Eckerd Connects calls for DCYF to reduce massive backlog of cases. Calls for DCYF to do a better job of assessing future risks to children through better background checks.
July 2018: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services audits DCYF and determines the agency is “not in substantial conformity” with seven outcomes, including protecting children from abuse and neglect, maintaining children in homes when possible, and adequate services to meet the physical and mental health needs of children. Fines the state $275,000, but suspends the fine while an improvement plan is developed and implemented.
September 2018: In its annual report, the Office of Child Advocate, a DCYF watchdog, writes that the shortcomings of the agency are clear: insufficient workforce; insufficient training and expertise; insufficient resources to purchase services that help children heal.
September 2019: In its annual report, the Office of the Child Advocate calls for enhanced responses for infants exposed to drugs and alcohol, a strengthened relationship between DCYF and state corrections officials to encourage engagement with fathers. Also calls for better juvenile justice programs.
October 2019: Child Advocate reports of a demand-resources mismatch and urges Sununu and Ribsam to declare a emergency hiring circumstances. Consistent shortages of staff reported at district offices. An unnamed administrator reports “that out of necessity DCYF has held on to staff that might not have been the best fit or adequately capable.” DCYF releases first-ever data book to report on matters such as reports of abuse, case workload, adoptions, numbers of children in juvenile justice programs.
April 2020: With pandemic-related school closures, officials report that reports of abuse and neglect had dropped 50%.
July 2020: A new law eliminates the state practice of billing parents whose families become involved with DCYF and the juvenile justice system.
June 2020: New law reduces the legal burden for DCYF to act in child protection cases involving drug use, driving while impaired with a child, physical violence against a child or co-parent, psychological mistreatment of a child.
November 2020: DCYF officials announce partnerships with private agencies to provide voluntary services to address health and safety concerns that do not reach the threshold of abuse and neglect.
February 2021: DCYF releases a roadmap for its expansion of prevention services designed to keep families intact, prevent abuse and neglect, and sustain families reunified after foster care. The first is for multisystemic therapy, which supports youth with behavioral problems.
September 2021: In its annual report, the Child Advocate notes that substance abuse and child exposure to drugs are emerging themes in cases involving child death and serious injury. The advocate cautions against removing children from the home, calling it an adverse childhood experience. The report blames removals on historically high caseloads.