NYPD released this photo of the large knife

The NYPD released this photo of the large knife used by the attacker shot by officers near Times Square.  

 NYPD/DCPI/TNS

NEW YORK — The self-proclaimed jihadist accused in a New Year’s Eve machete attack on two NYPD officers spent his summer wielding a weed whacker.

Neighbors of terror suspect Trevor Bickford recalled the resident of small-town Wells, Maine, as a former junior high school football player working at a local golf course a few months earlier, with no signs of radicalization or hints of the Times Square carnage ahead. He was a member of the grounds crew at the Old Marsh County Club, trimming the grass and raking the sand traps in the sunshine.

Wells, Maine, home of Times Square attack suspect Trevor Bickford

The Wells, Maine, home of Times Square attack suspect Trevor Bickford is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.  