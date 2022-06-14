Tip jar used for cancer fundraiser stolen from Pelham store Provided by Pelham PD Jun 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Surveillance footage from Ray’s Stateline Market. Provided by Pelham Police via Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Pelham Police are investigating the theft of a cancer fundraiser tip jar stolen from Ray’s Stateline Market on Mammoth Road.The man suspected of taking the tip jar was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts plates.If you recognize the man, contact Cpl. Huertas at 603-635-2411. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Search underway at former home of father, stepmother of missing girl Tip jar used for cancer fundraiser stolen from Pelham store Self-defense to play a key role in drug dealer's murder trial +3 Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Load more {{title}} Most Popular Four arrested after convenience store brawl in Manchester Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Escaped halfway house inmate struck, killed on Nashua highway Nashua man charged with homicide, allegedly stabbed man to death Authorities offer updates in Concord double homicide Report of hazardous driving leads to half a pound of meth on Route 101 Victim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn man Witnesses describe riding with the Hells Angels; alleged murder plot at Laconia Bike Week 2014 NH AG won't prosecute anti-vax mandate protesters who disrupted Sept. Executive Council meeting Request News Coverage