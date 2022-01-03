Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg became emotional Monday afternoon when he spoke of the importance of getting any and all tips that might lead to 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery being found.
A reward of $12,500 is now being offered and a tip line has been created as part of the investigation into the little girl who was last seen in Manchester in October 2019. Police found out about the missing girl last week from the state Division for Children, Youth and Families.
“We can’t stop until we find her alive,” Aldenberg said.
He would not say if DCYF had been investigating Harmony’s whereabouts before his department became involved.
The dedicated tip line can be reached by call or text at 603-203-6060.
“Even if you believe that you saw this little girl a year ago or two years ago please call in,” Aldenberg said. “Knowing where she was can help us narrow down to where she is now.”
The line will be monitored by a detective 24/7 so the department can gather tips and act immediately, the chief said. An FBI representative is helping with the case.
Manchester CrimeLine offered a $2,500 reward. Local businessmen Dick Anagnost and Arthur Sullivan offered $5,000 each, for a total of $12,500, Aldenberg said.
So far, police had received about 25 calls in regards to the investigation.
Aldenberg would not say who should be responsible for Harmony’s whereabouts. He would only say police have spoken to “many family members of Harmony.”
On Sunday, police searched 77 Gilford St., a property where the girl once lived. The current owner has no involvement in the case.
“At one point Harmony was seen at that address,” Aldenberg said. “That’s why we had some interest in it.”
He would not disclose whether police had been to the house in the past.
Aldenberg asked those interested in the case not to “play detective” over social media.
“People going on social media and circulating their opinions and their theories do nothing for this investigation,” he said.
Child protection agencies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts are assisting with the investigation, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“I want to focus on locating her now and dedicating all our efforts to that,” the chief said. Referring to DCYF, he said, “If there were some flaw in the system — I am not saying there was — but if there was, where was it and how it is going to be addressed.”
Harmony would be 7 years old, about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said. She is blind in her right eye.
“I’ll be appealing to everyone,” Aldenberg said. “Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in.”