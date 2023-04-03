A toddler was not the only person to die of a drug overdose at his father's Manchester apartment; an adult had died from a recent overdose in the very same apartment, according to Manchester police.
Both bodies were found at 77 Maple St. on different dates, according to Manchester police detective Scott Riley. Riley disclosed the information during a March court hearing that followed the arrest of Claudy Cassy.
"This body was the second body taken out of this guy (Cassy's) apartment in less than a year," said Hillsborough County prosecutor Shawn Sweeney.
Cassy, 35, faces charges of manslaughter and reckless conduct related to the death of his 2-year-old son, Ezekiel, from fentanyl intoxication.
His parents found the boy's body -- blue, with clenched fists and lying beside vomit -- in his bed on Oct. 14.
Police also found small amounts of several drugs -- fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam and DMT -- when they searched the apartment.
Police held off arresting Cassy until early last month, when toxicology test results confirmed that the child died of fentanyl intoxication. A Hillsborough County jury subsequently indicted Cassy on manslaughter, reckless conduct and more than a dozen drug possession charges.
The information was disclosed during a hearing held earlier this month on whether to release Cassy on bail before trial. The Union Leader obtained a recording of the 1 1/2-hour hearing.
A judge ordered him released before trial.
"Who's he a danger to if I let him out on bail?" said Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson.
It may be difficult to prove Cassy responsible for the child's death.
Riley acknowledged that two other adults were staying at the apartment when the boy died. Cassy and the boy's mother said Idris Terrell was in and out of the apartment the day the boy died; Terrell has moved to Connecticut and told associates not to speak to Manchester police about the death, Riley said.
Cassy told police he came home from work around 5 a.m. Ezekiel was up and running around at the time, but he went to bed about 7 a.m. when his father told him to, Riley said. His mother, Rachel Pratt, left the apartment between 7 and 8 a.m. Terrell left after her.
When Pratt returned about 12:40 p.m., she discovered his body. Attempts to revive Ezekiel were unsuccessful.
Police said nearly all of the drugs in the apartment were kept in containers out of the reach of a child. For example, 14 grams of fentanyl were found in two separate, tied bags and hidden in a jar of white rice.
"In Mr. Cassy's room and his son's room, there weren't drugs found," said public defender Andrea Bonito. One bag was found out in the open -- 4 grams of cocaine in an enclosed porch/exterior hallway.
Bonito urged for personal recognizance bail, noting that Cassy never fled, has worked at the same job for more than 10 years and cooperated with the police investigation.
Anderson released Cassy on bail but said he must stay at his sister's house in Weare, refrain from drugs and alcohol, and visit Manchester only for work and to see his lawyer.
He is next due in Hillsborough County Superior Court on April 18 for an arraignment.