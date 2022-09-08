Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up

Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021.  

 K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

A top Clark County, Nevada, official who was the subject of investigative stories by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was arrested Wednesday night after his home was searched by police in connection with the journalist’s fatal stabbing.

Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was taken into custody after a special weapons team entered his home, an official who was not authorized to discuss the arrest told The Times.