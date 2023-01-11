Preventing hate crimes and bias incidents will be the focus of a series of public conversations, hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Attorney General’s office, beginning on Feb. 9 in Manchester.
The Hate Crimes Forum is designed to engage local and federal law enforcement, advocacy groups and community members in discussions about preventing and responding to hate crimes in New Hampshire, officials said.
U.S. Attorney Jane Young said the series offers an opportunity “to share ideas, best practices and resources to prevent and respond to bias incidents and hate crimes.” The idea is to provide “a safe space to discuss questions and challenges” associated with such incidents, she said.
Attorney General John Formella said preventing hate is a top priority for law enforcement in the state. “We need a whole-community approach to truly be successful in our fight against bias and hate,” he said.
“These forum conversations are aimed at building bridges across diverse sectors of our Granite State communities,” Formella said. “These will be crucial conversations as we work collectively to keep New Hampshire safe and welcoming for people of all backgrounds.”
The first forum will be held on Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Michael Briggs Community Center, 409 Beech St., Manchester. The program will include a panel of law enforcement experts discussing hate crime laws, a panel of community leaders talking about the challenges they face, and a session for community members to ask questions and share resources.
In addition to law enforcement agencies, presenters will include the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission, Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, the Manchester branch of the NAACP, New Hampshire Council of Churches and IQRA Islamic Society of Greater Concord.