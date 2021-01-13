CONCORD -- A former small town police chief has been selected as the overseer at St. Paul's School and tasked with ensuring the school implements measures to protect students from harm.
Donald E. Sullivan, who ran the Alexandria police department from 2008 to 2020, will be the independent compliance officer, said Deputy Attorney General Jane Young. Young selected him from three potential candidates forwarded by St. Paul's.
In a statement, Young touted Sullivan's experience in victim-centered, trauma-informed investigations of sexual assault and domestic violence cases.
“We are confident that Chief Sullivan shares our mission of ensuring that student safety is the top priority at St. Paul’s School," Young said.
Last October, the initial person hired for the job, Jeff Maher, abruptly quit, citing an intolerable working environment at St. Paul's.
Under terms of a 2018 agreement, St. Paul's is to fund the position for five years. The overseer is responsible for filing biannual reports, ensuring any misbehavior is reported to proper authorities, and that the school adopts training and education programs.
During much of the last decade, St. Paul's was rocked with allegations of sexual abuses and misbehaviors by faculty, staff and students.