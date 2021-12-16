PETERBOROUGH — The town will receive only $125,000 from its insurance claim filed after staff fell prey last summer to an email scam that lost the town $2.3 million, Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said.
“That’s what we are covered for,” MacStay said. “We were hoping for more, but every little bit counts.”
Primex paid the sum to the town just before Thanksgiving and the money was placed in the general fund, she said. The amount paid was based on the town’s coverage, which included the loss of “servers and firewalls, but not a cash loss.
“We simply were not covered for that,” she said. “They (Primex) really came through when we needed them to, but the policy is the policy and we got what we are covered for.”
Primex is also paying the town’s costs incurred by the investigative work done by the ATOM Group, a cybersecurity firm that worked on behalf of the town with the Secret Service on the case.
“They were the consulting group that we called in when we first found out about the breach,” MacStay said.
MacStay said Thursday she is not sure how much ATOM Group was paid but said the amount would be significant. “I’m sure it is not a small amount. They did a lot of work for us over several weeks.”
In July, ConVal School District staff contacted Peterborough finance staff regarding a missing ACH transaction. Peterborough staff investigated and discovered they had received a falsified ACH transaction form from a bad actor who was posing as a known ConVal School District staff person. This ACH payment to the school district was for $1,233,558.59.
Then in August, finance staff was contacted by Beck & Bellucci, the general contractor running the Main Street Bridge/Route 202 project, asking when they would receive the town’s most recent payments. These payments, which had been sent by the town to a fraudulent account, were for $528,513.91 on July 9 and $585,237.62 on Aug. 13.
The loss at that point for the town totaled $2.3 million, however in early September, the Secret Service, working with Peoples United Bank and HSBC Bank, was able to recover $594,331.53, which brought the town’s financial loss to $1.7 million.
In late September, selectmen unanimously agreed to spend up to $1.7 million of the town’s unrestricted fund balance, if need be. MacStay said Thursday that the town has caught up on its payments to both Beck & Bellucci and the school district.
“We just made that last payment to ConVal last week,” she said.
The town has not yet had to dip into the fund balance for expenses (which is currently at more than $3 million), she said, and may not have to if the town is able to keep expenses down until the end of the town’s fiscal year in June. A mild winter requiring minimal snow removal and road treatments could also play in the town’s favor, she said.
And if the town runs short on cash, “We’ll have that money in the unreserved fund balance to draw on,” MacStay said.