Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in late November 2019. Her father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her murder.

A probable cause statement released by authorities on Tuesday contained details about Harmony Montgomery's whereabouts from late 2019 to early 2020.

Harmony's last home

Harmony's last home, late 2019. 77 Gilford St., Manchester. Law enforcement personnel worked in the backyard of the house in January 2023 as they searched for Harmony Montgomery.
Colonial VIllage
Colonial Village Apartments, River Road, Manchester. 
Harmony's death
Harmony's death. Time frame: morning of Dec. 7, 2019. Location: On the road to Burger King, Hooksett Road
Dubuque Street
Time frame: mid-December to Dec. 30, 2019. Location: 258 Dubuque St.
Difficulties at homeless shelter
Time frame: Dec. 30-31, 2019, to early February, 2020. Location: Families in Transition family homeless shelter, 177 Lake Ave. 
Restaurant Freezer
Time frame: sometime between mid-January and Feb. 22, 2020. Location: Former Portland Pie Co. restaurant, Elm and Merrimack streets.
Union Street apartment
Family, body move to apartment. Time frame: Feb. 2 to March 2022. Location: 644 Union St. No. 2 
West Side motel
Final Manchester location. Time Frame: early March Location: EconoLodge, 75 W. Hancock St. 
Body Disappears

Body disappears. When: March 3-4, 2020. Where: Tobin Bridge, Boston-Chelsea, Mass. Montgomery's rented U-Haul van records three toll violations on the bridge between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on March 4. 