Over a two-week period, jurors who will decide the fate of Julia Enright have heard about blood collected from a treehouse, the defendant’s work as a dominatrix, a collection of bones and a “blood curdling” scream in the night.
Evidence presented during Enright’s murder trial so far has included arrays of photographs taken around her Ashburnham home, videos of her interviews with police and cellphone records.
Enright, 24, is accused of stabbing Brandon Chicklis to death inside a treehouse that was situated on a property adjacent to her home at 171 Packard Hill Road in Ashburnham. Chicklis, 20, was reported missing after seeing Enright on June 23, 2018. The two had dated in high school and reconnected years later.
Chicklis’ body was found by a jogger on July 10, 2018, on the side of Route 119 in Rindge, New Hampshire. A medical examiner has testified that his remains were largely skeletal and that a shirt with his remains had 12 slit marks through it.
Prosecutors and Enright’s defense attorney both agree something happened between Enright and Chicklis that day. But the circumstances offered by each side differ.
Through eight days of testimony, prosecutors have argued that Enright killed Chicklis as a “surprise gift” for her boyfriend and worked to create an alibi. They said Enright sent text messages to Chicklis and got sushi with her boyfriend, John Lind, later in the day after Chicklis’ death.
The defense laid out a different story. Louis M. Badwey, Enright’s attorney, said his client was the victim in the case and was defending herself from a rapist.
“She saw a look in Brandon’s eyes she had never, never seen before,” Badwey said. The defense team claims Enright pleaded several times for Chicklis to stop.
Prosecutors rested the state’s case on Thursday afternoon. Enright took the stand Friday morning, describing being raped and stabbing Chicklis.
The murder trial moves into its third week on Monday. The state is expected to call rebuttal witnesses on Monday morning.
Supporting the prosecution’s theory that Enright killed Chicklis as a gift, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Matthew Prescott, the lead investigator on the case, testified about documents he found on Enright’s computer.
One written document found on the MacBook focuses on sexual obsession and admiration for a person and describes being aroused by an event.
“I would do anything for you. I would destroy anything for you,” reads one part of the entry, which was created June 27, 2018, Prescott testified.
Another document created June 28, 2018, reads in part, “It was a form of a present. I did it just for him. That was my intention.”
That second document describes an event becoming a chore and some anxiety associated with it.
The treehouse is significant. The defense said Enright and Chicklis had sex in the treehouse while they dated in high school. The two broke up in high school but reconnected through Facebook years later, the defense said.
On June 23, 2018, Enright and Chicklis met up at her Ashburnham property and started kissing. Then, when Enright received a text from her boyfriend, the defense said Enright had second thoughts of her meeting with Chicklis.
Badwey said Chicklis became violent in the small space, pinning her against the wall and sexually assaulting her.
Dead animals in jars and bones
Sarah Olson, who testified on Monday, remembered Enright using a knife to cut a heart into her outer thigh.
Olson said the act was consensual as the two had sex in the past and it was an act of intimacy.
Olson and Enright knew each other in high school but became friends at Fitchburg State University, where they both majored in biology.
Olson said she introduced Enright to wet specimens, which are dead animals preserved in jars. Like Enright, Olson also said she collected bones as well and even discussed selling bone-art on Etsy.
Olson said she and Enright collected bones of animals killed by cars. They each would let the animals sit outside and decay in their yards, Olson said.
Olson said at times, Enright would wrap the animal in a tarp to accelerate the decomposition.
When Chicklis’ body was discovered, it was wrapped in a blanket, a tarp, and a beige canvas sheet, as well as placed into garbage bags that were duct-taped, a medical examiner has testified.
During most of her time on the stand, Olson spoke of the two’s shared interest in dead animals. Olson described Enright’s room which included wet specimens, animal bones and vials of her friends’ blood.
Earlier in the trial, the jury saw images of Enright’s bedroom, including a raven or crow in a jar; an organ in a jar; knives; four vials of blood; and some kind of outfit similar to a bodysuit.
‘I want to tell you everything’
Inside the Ashburnham Police Department on July 13, 2018, Enright sat before two state troopers and asked for a break.
Following the hiatus, she changed her story about seeing Chicklis weeks earlier. Initially, she told police Chicklis planned to come over but never arrived.
When she asked for a break, a trooper wanted to know how much of a story Enright would provide.
“I want to tell you everything,” she said, according to a video recording of the interview, which was played for jurors.
Enright told the troopers that Chicklis came over on June 23, 2018, and that the two got drunk in his car, kissed and listened to music.
She then said Chicklis claimed to have a large amount of cash and said he wanted to go buy cocaine. Enright agreed to do cocaine with him, she told police, and went back to her house while he went off to buy the drugs. He never returned, she said.
“That’s everything,” Enright said in the video. “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have skipped any of that.”
A trooper asked Enright why she didn’t come forward when it was announced that Chicklis had gone missing.
“I guess I just hoped, I don’t know, it was just stupid of me. I figured he was fine,” she said.
During the interview one of the troopers told Enright that she knew “from the minute you got in here” that Chicklis was dead.
“I had no idea that he had died,” she told him.
When the trial opened both the prosecution and defense said Enright and Chicklis were alone in the treehouse, where he died.
Prosecutors said Enright worked to create an alibi, sending text messages to Chicklis and getting sushi with her boyfriend, John Lind.
Jurors were shown calendar entries written by Enright around the time of Chicklis’ death. Enright appears to have tracked a myriad of daily activities, from waking up, doing chores, things she ate, visiting “JL,” noting when they would make out, as well as things like watching TV, smoking and drinking.
On June 23, 2018, Enright wrote about hanging out with “JL” and bringing him sushi. Enright’s last entry was on July 13.
Enright was a dominatrix
Prescott, the state police sergeant, testified that written documents had been recovered from Enright’s MacBook. Photos of Enright, who worked as a dominatrix, were also shown to the jury in which she was holding a whip or riding crop.
Jurors were shown photos of Enright in dark outfits wearing wigs and holding the riding crop or whip. In one photo, Enright is wearing boots, and in another, she is posing with a restraint device that hangs from a ceiling.
Prescott testified that the boots and restraint device were similar to that of a drawing collected from Enright’s home on July 13 or 14, 2018. The drawing shows what appears to be a woman in boots disemboweling a victim attached to a restraint device, Prescott explained as the image was shown to the jury.
He said there was no evidence, however, that Enright and Chicklis had engaged in dominatrix activities.
‘I just wanted him to stop’
Trigger warning: the following section of this article contains details of the alleged rape.
Initially, Enright planned to have sex with Chicklis on June 23, 2018, she testified Friday.
But, she changed her mind after getting a text from Lind.
“I wanted to slow it down. My boyfriend had been really sick that weekend and I think it was really a wake-up call. He needed me,” she said. “I thought I would end it and then go back and hang out with my boyfriend.”
But, Chicklis tried kissing her and pushed her toward the corner of the treehouse, Enright said. Then he got forceful and started undoing her clothes, she testified.
“He put his fingers in me and it just hurt. It hurt a lot. I kept screaming at him to stop,” Enright said.
Enright reached for a knife that she kept clipped to her right hip. She testified that she had been carrying a knife since high school.
“He just wasn’t stopping and I pulled the knife out,” she said, struggling a little with her words. Enright said she saw a look in Chicklis’ eyes like she hadn’t seen before. Everything unfolded quickly, she said.
“It was just fear. I wasn’t thinking of anything. I just wanted him to stop. I just wanted to get away,” she said.
John Lind’s cell phone was in New Hampshire
Chicklis’ body was found off Route 119 in Rindge on July 10, 2018, and his Honda Civic was discovered in the parking lot of a Hannaford Supermarket on Route 202 in Rindge on June 29, 2018.
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Robert Parr mapped Lind’s cellphone and was able to place it near those sites on June 23, 2018, he told the court.
From about 3 to 5:30 p.m. that day, Lind’s phone was in the area of his residence in Ashburnham, also near Enright’s residence. Then around 7:17 p.m., the phone starts to move into Southern New Hampshire, near the Hannaford supermarket in Rindge and near where Chicklis’ body was found. By 8 p.m., the phone is back near Lind’s residence.
Then between 9:30 and 11 p.m., the phone is near Packard Hill Road, then moves toward the location of where Chicklis’ body was found and goes back down to Ashburnham, Parr testified.
On June 24, 2018, around 9:20 a.m., Lind’s phone moves back toward the site of Chicklis’ remains and Hannaford, the trooper said. Eventually, the phone makes its way back toward Ashburnham.
Parr said he tried to map Enright’s cell phone in the same way but the data from Verizon, her carrier, was limited. There was not enough data to map significant information about any movement of her phone, he said.
When she was on the stand, Enright said she and Lind scouted areas in New Hampshire and then waited for it to get dark so they could dump Chicklis’ body.
“We just picked 119 because it was right there. I don’t know why we picked it,” she said.
A ‘blood curdling’ scream
Leanne Roy recalled waking up to a scream sometime overnight from June 23 into June 24, 2018, that she said continues to give her goosebumps to this day.
The noise, Roy said, “just went through my spine.”
The sound appeared to be one voice, she testified, woke her up and lasted long enough that it continued as she awoke.
At the time, Roy lived at 173 Packard Hill Road in Ashburnham, a property that included the treehouse in the woods.
Asked on cross-examination by Badwey if the scream was animal or human, Roy said it was absolutely human. She could not say if it was male or female but described it as a deep sound.
“I can tell you it was blood-curdling,” she said. “That’s what I can tell you.”
Positive COVID test
The trial experienced a positive COVID-19 test during its first week.
On the third day of the trial, Judge Daniel Wrenn announced that one juror had tested positive for COVID. After talking with each juror at sidebar about whether they felt comfortable proceeding, the trial resumed.
