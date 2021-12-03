Though a Worcester Superior Court jury has handed up a verdict in the murder trial for Julia Enright, details about what unfolded at an Ashburnham treehouse in 2018 may still be the subject of future court hearings.
The jury on Monday found 24-year-old Enright guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing of Brandon Chicklis. A sentencing hearing scheduled for January will bring Enright’s case to a close.
But, the court could hear details about Chicklis’ death again if a co-defendant is charged. After the verdict was read, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told reporters outside the courthouse his office is reviewing evidence for the potential prosecution of a co-defendant.
While Early did not name the possible co-defendant, he was likely referring to Enright’s boyfriend John Lind. On the stand during trial, Enright admitted that Lind helped her dispose of Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire on June 23, 2018.
Prosecutors said Enright killed Chicklis, 20, as a surprise gift for Lind. Enright’s defense attorney, however, said his client was raped by Chicklis and she stabbed him in self-defense. On the stand, Enright told jurors her story of what happened that day.
Here’s what we learned during the trial:
Chicklis stabbed to death inside treehouse, remains found in New Hampshire
Enright grew up at 171 Packard Hill Road in Ashburnham and spent time in a treehouse even though it was located on a neighbor’s property.
After Chicklis didn’t return home on June 23, 2018, he was reported missing. His Honda Civic was discovered in the parking lot of a Hannaford Supermarket on Route 202 in Rindge, New Hampshire, on June 29, 2018. Then, his body was found by a jogger on July 10, 2018, in a state of decomposition on the side of Route 119 in Rindge.
His remains were wrapped in a blanket, a tarp, and a beige canvas sheet, medical examiner Jennie Duval testified early into the trial, as well as placed into garbage bags that were duct-taped. A shirt with his remains had 12 slit marks.
Enright’s first court appearance back in 2018 was on what would have been Chicklis’ 21st birthday.
“Brandon was a kind young man that was loved, is missed, and will always remain in our hearts,” reads his obituary.
Enright lied to police
During her first interview with police at the Ashburnham police station on July 13, 2018, three days after Chicklis’ body was found, Enright changed her story about what happened on June 23, 2018.
Enright initially claimed she never saw Chicklis on the day of his death. Then she changed her story, saying she did see Chicklis but he left to buy drugs and did not return. She did not tell officers the details she shared on the stand about being raped and stabbing Chicklis in self-defense.
On the stand, Enright testified that she planned to have sex with Chicklis in the treehouse on June 23, 2018, but changed her mind after getting a text from Lind. Then, Chicklis started to touch her and force her into a corner. That’s when she stabbed him to get away, she said.
She also told the court that she and Lind scouted areas in New Hampshire to leave Chicklis’ remains. Enright and Lind went out for sushi, waiting for it to get dark.
Cellphone records show Lind’s phone in New Hampshire
A cellphone belonging to Lind traveled from Ashburnham into New Hampshire on June 23, 2018.
From about 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. that day, Lind’s phone was in the area of his residence in Ashburnham, also near Enright’s residence. Then around 7:17 p.m., the phone starts to move into Southern New Hampshire, near the Hannaford supermarket in Rindge and near where Chicklis’ body was found. By 8 p.m., the phone is back near Lind’s residence.
Then between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., the phone is near Packard Hill Road, then moves toward the location of where Chicklis’ body was found and goes back down to Ashburnham, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Robert Parr testified.
On June 24, 2018, around 9:20 a.m., Lind’s phone moves back toward the site of Chicklis’ remains and Hannaford, the trooper said. Eventually, the phone makes its way back toward Ashburnham.
Parr said he tried to map Enright’s cell phone in the same way but the data from Verizon, her carrier, was limited. There was not enough data to map significant information about any movement of her phone, he said.
Enright wrote about ‘insatiable curiosity to kill a person’
Prosecutors showed written notes and typed documents collected from Enright’s belongings, one of which described an “insatiable curiosity to kill a person.” One document, written on June 28, 2018, described being aroused by an event and someone not liking a gift.
“It was a form of a present. I did it just for him. That was my intention,” the document reads in part, also describing anxiety around the event and the event becoming a difficult chore.
Enright testified the writing was about robbing a grave and not about killing Chicklis. She said she took bones from an abandoned crypt and offered them to Lind as a gift.
Jurors were also shown images of bones, wet specimens and vials of blood from Enright’s bedroom; remarks that she engaged in cutting and blood play; and evidence of Enright’s side business as a dominatrix.
Though Enright was a dominatrix, there was no evidence she engaged in such activities with Chicklis, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Matthew Prescott testified.
Enright was questioned about whether she intended to get pregnant in spring 2018 so she could get an abortion and keep the fetus as a wet specimen. Prosecutors showed a note written by Enright that described bringing $100 to bribe staff at Planned Parenthood to let her take the fetus home.
Enright claimed on the stand that she wrote about doing so as part of her outrageous persona but that she could not have actually gone through with it.
Jurors saw some text messages between Enright and Lind. On June 22, 2018, Enright asked her boyfriend “do you think we could add bubbles to a blood bath?” He said he was sure they could find a way. She also texted Lind that she may have a surprise for him that weekend.
Sentencing in January
Enright will be sentenced on Jan. 18 by Judge Daniel Wrenn. She faces a life sentence with the opportunity for parole no sooner than 15 years, but no later than 25 years. Wrenn will set the date for which Enright is eligible for a parole hearing.
