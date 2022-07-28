Kirstyn Niemela and Stefanie Nicole Chiguer

A criminal complaint against a Hudson woman charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot alleges this photo shows Kirstyn Niemela, second from right and Stefanie Nicole Chiguer, second from left.

 From U.S. District Court filing

A Kansas man charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Capitol riot, including assaulting a federal officer, is scheduled to go to trial in Washington, D.C., this fall.

The jury trial for Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, will begin on Nov. 28, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ordered this week. The trial will be held in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.