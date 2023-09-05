"Freedom Convoy"

Trucks from the "Freedom Convoy" block downtown streets during a demonstration in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 3, 2022.  

 David Kawai/Bloomberg

TORONTO - The trial is set to open Tuesday for two of the main organizers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations that paralyzed Canada's capital, snarled trade at critical U.S.-Canada border crossings and spurred copycats from New Zealand to the Washington Beltway.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber face charges including mischief, obstructing police and counseling others to commit mischief in the weeks-long protests against pandemic health measures and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The spectacle of trucks and crowds in the streets making downtown Ottawa virtually impassable last year drew international attention - and support and money from some in the United States.