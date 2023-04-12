EverettSimpson

 By PAUL FEELY New Hampshire Union Leader

A trial began in Vermont this week for a man accused of abducting a woman from the Mall of New Hampshire four years ago, forcing her to drive to Vermont and raping her in front of her 5-year-old son.

Everett Simpson faces two charges of kidnapping and two counts of carjacking. His trial in federal court in Burlington started Tuesday and is expected to last until Friday. The rape count is a state charge and will be tried separately.