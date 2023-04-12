A trial began in Vermont this week for a man accused of abducting a woman from the Mall of New Hampshire four years ago, forcing her to drive to Vermont and raping her in front of her 5-year-old son.
Everett Simpson faces two charges of kidnapping and two counts of carjacking. His trial in federal court in Burlington started Tuesday and is expected to last until Friday. The rape count is a state charge and will be tried separately.
The alleged abduction took place on Jan. 5, 2019. News accounts at the time painted a horrific picture of a mother, then 23, forced to drive Vermont roads while Simpson sought his wife, whom he was certain was cheating on him.
At one point, prosecutors say, he sent the mother to knock on a door while her son was in the car, according to affidavits filed in connection with the case.
Worried she would be raped and both she and her son killed on the roadside, the woman convinced Simpson to drive her to a White River Junction hotel for the sexual assault, and paid for it with her credit card, authorities say.
The son witnessed the alleged assault.
Police apprehended Simpson following a car chase outside Philadelphia.
The woman, Celia Roessler, has in the past consented to the use of her name. The state of Vermont paid $400,000 to settle claims that it did not act quickly enough when Simpson absconded from a court-ordered drug treatment facility.
Claims against the Valley Vista treatment facility were settled in a confidential resolution, said Roessler’s attorney, Anthony Carr of Dover.
Federal charges were brought against Simpson upon his arrest. COVID-19 was a factor in some of the delays in bringing the case to trial.
Initially represented by public defenders, Simpson fired them and now represents himself. He has filed dozens of hand-written pleadings challenging the case against him, with nearly all rejected, according to his online case file.
As his own lawyer, Simpson will be able to examine and cross-examine witnesses. An online witness list includes Roessler and her son.
One of the prosecution witnesses on the first day of the trial was Simpson's ex-wife, Sherise Simpson, who in the past has credited Roessler with saving her life. Simpson was obsessed that his then-wife was cheating on him and had texted her more than 20 times that day.
She went into hiding as soon as she knew Simpson had left Valley Vista.
Simpson ended up in trouble in September 2018, when he stole an SUV in Littleton and drove it into Vermont, police said. Vermont State Police pursued the vehicle, and when apprehended, Simpson allegedly fought with two Vermont troopers, trying to wrestle the service weapon from one.
Initially jailed in Vermont on $20,000 bail, Simpson ended up at Valley Vista after a judge reduced his bail to $3,000 and ordered him to the treatment facility. He left two days later, made it to Manchester and allegedly abducted Roessler and her son from the Mall of New Hampshire parking lot about 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Carjacking carries a penalty of 25 years if it involves serious bodily injury to a victim.