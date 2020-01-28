LANCASTER – The trial of a Pembroke man charged with sexually assaulting his adult daughter in the North Country more than two years ago while she was “physically helpless to resist,” is entering its midway point on Wednesday.
The trial of Robert E. Pratt, 59, on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of incest, began Monday in Coos County Superior Court and is expected to last up to five days.
In indictments handed up on Dec. 14, 2018, the Coos County Grand Jury alleged that Pratt on or about Sept. 23, 2017 committed the first three crimes in the Town of Dummer and the other two in the Town of Milan, which neighbor each other.
Prior to the start of his trial, Pratt, who is represented by Atty. Paul Maggiotto, and Coos County Attorney John McCormick partially agreed that some testimony and evidence would not be presented, including the fact that Pratt, according to court documents, is facing sexual assault charges in Merrimack County.
Judge Peter Bornstein granted the motion to exclude mention of the Merrimack charges which Maggiotto wrote involved allegations brought by Pratt’s “two adult step daughters for incidents which allegedly occurred as many as fifteen years ago.”
Some of the law enforcement personnel who may testify in Pratt’s trial in Coos County trial, he said, have also been involved in the Merrimack County investigation, meaning their testimony in the former “would violate the New Hampshire Rules of Evidence.”
On Tuesday, Criminologist Kevin McMahon of the State Police Forensic Laboratory, was questioned by McCormick about his testing of biological samples collected from the alleged victim and also of three articles of her clothing.
Asked when he first examined the evidence in question, McMahon told Maggiotto that it was nearly three months later, on Dec. 21, 2017.
Before Bornstein convened the proceedings for a lunch break, Maggiotto asked McMahon whether the evidence arrived at McMahon’s lab “mushed together” in a single bag, as presented in court Tuesday.
“Did the State Police have a shortage of bags?” he inquired.
“Not that I’m aware,” McMahon replied.