In his escape last July 25 from the Belknap County Department of Corrections, Peter J. Dibiaso allegedly turned a laundry cart into a battering ram, scaled a fence, kayaked across Paugus Bay and then stole an SUV in The Weirs before being captured two days later in Corning, New York.
Now, following a status hearing Tuesday before Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap County Superior Court, it appears that Dibiaso, 58, of Elm Street in Laconia, may be representing himself in future proceedings, including three trials later this year.
One trial, with jury selection scheduled for Nov. 27, would be for the underlying charges that landed Dibiaso in the county jail on May 1, 2022.
Those six charges, according to court documents, were allegedly committed a year earlier and include four Class B felonies, which are punishable by prison sentences of between three-and-a-half and seven years, and two special felonies. Among the charges are two counts of alleged domestic violence; criminal threatening with a deadly weapon; stalking; and being an armed career criminal.
When Dibiaso escaped from the Belknap County jail, he was subsequently indicted by a Belknap County Grand Jury on two more Class B felonies: possessing the implements of escape — the laundry cart which he loaded with heavy chairs and used to break open a door that led to a fenced area outside the jail — and of the actual escape.
He was also charged with a Class A felony — theft by unauthorized taking in excess of $1,501, which is punishable by 7.5 to 15 years in prison — for allegedly stealing a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Leonard said jury selection on the two Class B felonies will begin on May 21, while that for the Class A charge will be Aug. 21.
Dibiaso told the judge that earlier Tuesday he had received a copy of the most recent rules-of-court book and that he was interested in filing motions electronically from the jail. Leonard replied that the decision will need to be made by the jail, adding that Dibiaso’s court-appointed lawyer, John MacLachlan, could help him file.
Leonard asked Dibiaso about his “willingness to continue to negotiate with the state,” adding, however, that she would put the three aforementioned trial dates on the court’s docket.
MacLachlan informed Leonard, without providing specifics, that Dibiaso, in a proceeding in Merrimack County, may be ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. Leonard said she was unaware of that case and told MacLachlan that she wanted to be updated on its progress.
At the close of Tuesday’s hearing, Dibiaso said a private investigator with the state had come to see him at the jail and took his files.
“Is anybody going to look into that,” he asked, with Leonard replying she had not received an invoice from nor authorized any payment to a private investigator for any services.
Dibiaso then addressed Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, telling him, “I’d like to report a crime, Mr. Livernois.”
While not dismissing what Dibiaso was alleging, Leonard told him that Tuesday’s hearing was not the place for that discussion, recommending that he put his concerns in a letter to Livernois.