In his escape last July 25 from the Belknap County Department of Corrections, Peter J. Dibiaso allegedly turned a laundry cart into a battering ram, scaled a fence, kayaked across Paugus Bay and then stole an SUV in The Weirs before being captured two days later in Corning, New York.

Now, following a status hearing Tuesday before Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap County Superior Court, it appears that Dibiaso, 58, of Elm Street in Laconia, may be representing himself in future proceedings, including three trials later this year.