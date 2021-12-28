A little more than a year since Jessica Frost was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Conway, the man operating the bike is tentatively scheduled to go on trial for causing her death.
Court documents say that the trial of James F. White, 43, of Hogfat Hill Road in East Sebago, Maine, on charges of negligent homicide-DUI and aggravated homicide while intoxicated is to begin on Sept. 13 in Carroll County Superior Court; a status conference is scheduled there on Feb. 1.
The first charge against White is a Class A felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, while the second is a Class B felony that carries a maximum of seven years behind bars. White was indicted Dec. 17 on the charges by the Carroll County Grand Jury.
In the probable-cause statement for White’s arrest, Conway Police Sgt. Ryan Wallace said that when he responded at 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 4 to the crash site on Hurricane Road, he made contact with White, whom he described as “extremely emotional” after White learned that Frost, 23, had succumbed to her injuries.
Wallace said White initially told him that Frost was his “best friend,” but other members of the group that White and Frost were riding with later informed Wallace that the couple were dating.
Those riders, said Wallace, advised him that the group had earlier traveled to Mount Washington and had had dinner in Jackson and that some members had also gone to a restaurant in North Conway.
On the way out of the area, the riders stopped at the top of Hurricane Road to wait for White and Frost, who were the last in line, but after a few minutes, went to find them and came upon the crash scene.
White allegedly crashed his motorcycle into a tree, causing Frost to suffer a fractured neck, the court document said.
When Wallace arrived, he said White refused medical treatment, adding that while walking with White he “detected an odor consistent with that of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. I had to physically assist White during this walk as he was clearly unsteady on his feet.”
Wallace observed that White’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” adding that later he and another officer had to stop White from hitting his head on the bumper of a police cruiser.
In that process, Wallace said he again detected an odor consistent with an alcoholic beverage coming from White at which time he placed White under arrest for driving or operating under the influence of drugs or liquor.
White was transported to the nearby Memorial Hospital for several blood draws. On Sept. 5, during an inventory of White’s motorcycle, Conway police said they found a “black bag in the right saddle bag which contained opened and sealed alcoholic beverages.”
Frost, who was from East Baldwin, Maine, was someone whose life was beginning to take off, according to an obituary from the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home of Cornish, Maine.
Born in Portland and a 2016 graduate Sacopee Valley High School, Frost just two weeks prior to her death had earned a bachelors’ degree in health sciences from the University of Southern Maine. She was looking forward to continuing her education, the obituary said, with hopes of becoming either a speech therapist or the owner of a childcare business.