A federal jury is expected to decide next week whether former Salem police Capt. Michael Wagner cheated on his taxes by not reporting income from his internet sales of 36 assault rifles in the aftermath of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

Prosecutors say Wagner used his police discount at New Hampshire gun maker Sig Sauer to buy the weapons in late 2012 and 2013, shortly after 20 children and six adults were slain at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school.