A New Hampshire state trooper has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after his arrest under the state’s law prohibiting computer pornography and child exploitation.
Nashua police confirmed that Michael Pelletier was arrested on a felony charge of “computer pornography prohibited,” but the agency did not issue a news release or provide any details. “This case is part of a larger investigation and a global release will go out when that is concluded,” said Lt. Brian Trefry from the special investigations division.
In a statement, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said Pelletier, a State Police Trooper II, was placed on unpaid administrative leave “immediately upon Mr. Pelletier’s arrest.”
“The Department is currently exploring further action consistent with the applicable collective bargaining agreement and the personnel rules,” the statement read. “As we gather more information, his employment status may change.”
The state law under which Pelletier is charged makes it a crime to compile, transmit, make, print, publish or reproduce by computer, or to “buy, sell, receive, exchange or disseminate by means of computer, any notice, statement, or advertisement, or any minor’s name, telephone number, place of residence, physical characteristics, or other descriptive or identifying information, for purposes of facilitating, encouraging, offering, or soliciting sexual conduct of or with any child, or the visual depiction of such conduct.”
Lt. Eric Kinsman, commander of the state Internet Crimes Against Children task force, said Pelletier was not affiliated with the task force.