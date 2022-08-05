Trooper Daniel Quartulli testifies

Defense attorney Jay Duguay, left, questions Trooper Daniel Quartulli on Friday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who is charged in the 2019 crash in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — A member of the New Hampshire State Police’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit testified Friday that he misidentified a tire mark at the scene of the 2019 crash on Route 2 in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists.

Before the error was detected, brought to his attention and corrected, Trooper Daniel Quartulli, who has been a member of the CAR Unit since 2014, said he had filed a report that incorrectly implied that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who was westbound in a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and towing an empty car carrier, crossed into an eastbound group of members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.