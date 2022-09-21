NEW YORK  - Donald Trump and his adult children were sued for "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general in a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, accused the Trump Organization of wrongdoing in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021. It also named the Trump Organization, the former president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Ivanka Trump as defendants.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S., September 17, 2022. 