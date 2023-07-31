FILE PHOTO: The charging document against former President Donald Trump is seen in Washington

A photo published by the Justice Department in their charging document against former President Donald Trump shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021.

MIAMI - An aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump will make his first appearance in Miami federal court on Monday to face charges he tried to help the former president hide secret documents taken upon leaving office.

Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was accused of trying to delete security camera footage and lying to investigators. He was charged with four counts, including obstruction of justice.