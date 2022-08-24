U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington

Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021.

 Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has sued the Justice Department in a bid to stop investigators from searching the contents of his cellphone after it was seized this month.

Perry, who has helped spread Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, was vacationing with his family on Aug. 9 when three FBI agents approached him with a search warrant to seize his cellphone.