Tom Barrack

Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016.  

 Jim Young/Reuters

NEW YORK - Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trial of Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges he acted as a foreign agent without notifying the U.S. government.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, the 75-year-old former chairman of the firm now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc , worked for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump's campaign and administration between 2016 and 2018 and advance the Middle Eastern country's interests.