USA-TRUMP/

A photo published by the Justice Department in its charging document against former President Donald Trump shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021.

Hours after Donald Trump's Miami arraignment on charges he mishandled state secrets and obstructed justice, he previewed potential defenses, arguing the Presidential Records Act clears him of wrongdoing and attacking the prosecution as an "evil" abuse of power.

"The decision to segregate personal materials from presidential records is made by the president, during the president's term," Trump said in a speech to supporters at his New Jersey golf club. "And at the president's sole discretion."