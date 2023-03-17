FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks on education as he holds a campaign rally with supporters, in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. March 13, 2023. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

When Donald Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, in a now-infamous bid to overturn the 2020 election, he alleged that thousands of dead people had voted in the state.

"So dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number, and a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters," he said, without citing his study.