Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold flags, after Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, on Monday.

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

A defiant former president Donald Trump departed from Florida on Monday for New York, where he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in an investigation that has centered on hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal an alleged affair.

Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, flew out of West Palm Beach on his jet emblazoned with his last name around 12:45 p.m. Eastern.

The Washington Post's Lori Rozsa in West Palm Beach, Fla., Shayna Jacobs in New York and Josh Dawsey in Washington contributed to this report.