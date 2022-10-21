Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Trump, attends a sentencing, in Washington

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, arrives at U.S. District Court on the day of his sentencing on contempt of Congress charges after refusing a subpoena from the January 6th committee, in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2022.  

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the American right who served as a senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols during a sentencing hearing also ordered Bannon to pay a fine of $6,500. Bannon was convicted by a jury in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony. Each of the two counts was punishable by a minimum of one month and a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.