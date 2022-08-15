FILE PHOTO: Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2016.

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump's company, is expected to reach a plea deal in a criminal case against him, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Weisselberg was indicted last year on felony charges including tax fraud.

The specific terms of any plea agreement were not immediately clear. One of the people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity, said they expected Weisselberg to be sentenced to about five months behind bars. The person also said Weisselberg is not expected to help with an ongoing inquiry into Trump, who is facing legal scrutiny from multiple directions.

FILE PHOTO: Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg exits after his arraignment hearing in New York state Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021.