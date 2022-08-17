Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

Above left, protestors calling for Trump’s arrest rally outside Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday. Above right, a Trump supporter protests near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Former president Donald Trump and close aides have spent the days since the FBI searched his Florida home rushing to assemble a team of respected defense lawyers. But the answer they keep hearing is "No."

The struggle to find expert legal advice puts Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal exposure from a records dispute with the National Archives that escalated into a federal investigation of possible violations of the Espionage Act and other statutes.

A Trump supporter protest near the Trump National Golf Club after former U.S. President Donald Trump said that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 9, 2022. 