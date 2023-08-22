John Eastman

Former lawyer of former President Donald Trump, John Eastman, appears on screen during the fourth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th on June 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

John Eastman, a California attorney and ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered at a Fulton County, Ga., jail Tuesday following an indictment handed down last week in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Eastman is accused of pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay Congress' certification of the election results or to throw out Georgia's votes, and with helping to organize fake slates of electors in Georgia and other states who cast ballots for Trump in an effort to undermine Joe Biden's win when Congress met to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2021.