The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump filed separate proposals Monday for conducting an outside review of documents seized at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home, with key disagreements over how the process should work and Trump's team acknowledging that the criminal probe could lead to an indictment.

Both sides referenced a "draft plan" given to them by Judge Raymond J. Dearie, the newly appointed special master. Trump's lawyers expressed concern that Dearie posed questions about the documents that the judge who appointed Dearie has left unasked, arguing that Trump might be left at a legal disadvantage if he answered them at this stage of the process.