WASHINGTON - Lawyers for former president Donald Trump were meeting Thursday morning with prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's office, more than a week after Trump said he received a letter from the Justice Department telling him he could face criminal charges in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The meeting, confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, is another sign that Smith could be close to seeking an indictment of Trump in the Justice Department's long-running elections probe.
The grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the investigation was meeting Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Washington, and a prosecutor from Smith's office was seen there as well.
It is not uncommon in high-profile cases for defense lawyers to get a meeting with Justice Department officials toward the end of an investigation, essentially so they can present their best argument for why their client should not be charged. But such presentations rarely change prosecutors' minds, current and former officials say.
Smith and his team have been examining efforts by Trump and his allies to block Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, including the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators have looked at ads and email messages that sought to fundraise off false claims of election fraud, as well as the decision by Republican electors in some states won by Biden to send signed statements purporting to affirm Trump as the victor.
Trump has already been indicted in a separate Justice Department investigation, also led by Smith's office, involving classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's Florida home and private club, long after he left the White House.
He is also criminally charged in New York state for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in both New York and Florida, and has denied wrongdoing in the elections probe as well.
