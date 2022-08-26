Afffidavit supporting the FBI search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by U.S. federal court in Florida

The first page of the redacted version of an affidavit from the U.S. Justice Department submitted to a federal judge to support the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 26, 2022. 
The second page of the redacted version of an affidavit from the U.S. Justice Department submitted to a federal judge to support the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 26, 2022. 

A redacted version of the affidavit supporting the request to search former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and club was released in a federal courthouse in Florida, potentially shedding new light on the high-profile investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who approved the warrant for the search, granted a request from news organizations to unseal the affidavit but allowed the Justice Department to propose redactions of information that government officials said could jeopardize the probe or the safety of witnesses.