Mike Lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell greets fans before former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

MyPillow founder and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said Tuesday night that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency.

The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t entirely clear, but the FBI confirmed it executed a “search warrant authorized by a federal judge” in an action that involved both Minnesota and Colorado agents.