Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, coming amid a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump’s removal of official presidential records to the Palm Beach, Florida, club.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the raid, which Trump in a statement said involved a “large group of FBI agents.” The FBI’s headquarters in Washington and its field office in Miami both declined comment.

Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

Secret service members stand guard outside former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 8, 2022.  
A vehicle with a banner supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen near his Mar-a-Lago home after he said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 8, 2022. 
A person walks outside former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after he said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 8, 2022.  