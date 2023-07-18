FILE PHOTO: Trump to host pre-July 4th event in South Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his "Make America Great Again" rally in Pickens, South Carolina, July 1, 2023.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that federal prosecutors have told his legal team that he is a target of their investigation into efforts by him and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and keep him in power.

Trump said in a statement released on his Truth Social platform that his attorneys were told in a letter from the Justice Department on Sunday night that he was the focus of the investigation and that he had four days to respond to the federal grand jury weighing an indictment.