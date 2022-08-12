Protestors gather outside of criminal court

Protestors gather outside of criminal court for Allen Howard Weisselberg, Donald Trump's former CFO, who faces tax evasion charges in New York City, New York, U.S., August 12, 2022. 

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

 Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax," responding to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

It was not clear whether such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.