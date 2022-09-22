FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S., September 17, 2022. 

 GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

In his first TV appearance since a court-authorized search of his Florida home last month, Donald Trump reasserted Wednesday that any documents taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago were declassified while he was in office, adding that a president can carry that out "even by thinking about it."

"There doesn't have to be a process, as I understand it," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. Prosecutors have said that about 100 of the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago were marked classified, including some labeled top secret.

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2022.  