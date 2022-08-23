FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 10, 2022. 

 REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado//File Photo

Former president Donald Trump's legal team on Monday asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to oversee a review of classified documents and other materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago this month and sought to force the Justice Department to provide a more thorough explanation of why the search was necessary.

Trump's filing describes the FBI search as politically motivated, overbroad and "shockingly aggressive," saying the former president had been cooperative in the probe into the removal of White House documents and accusing agents of improperly seizing records to which they had no right, including Trump's passports.