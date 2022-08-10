NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to give sworn testimony Wednesday in the New York attorney general's civil probe into his business dealings, specifically his representations to lenders and tax agencies about the value of his assets.

Trump announced the long-delayed deposition two days after his Mar-a-Lago home and beach club was searched by the FBI as part of a Justice Department probe into missing records that were generated during his presidency and were supposed to be catalogued with the National Archives.