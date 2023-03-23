FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll arrives for her hearing at federal court

NEW YORK  - A U.S. judge said Donald Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's upcoming defamation trial, citing the risk of juror harassment and noting Trump's reaction to possibly being indicted in an unrelated case.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the names, addresses and places of employment for jurors in the trial scheduled for April 25 will be kept secret, and they will be transported together to and from and within the courthouse.