Reactions as Trump is expected to turn himself in

A person holds a placard near the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, as former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 24, 2023.  

 RICARDO ARDUENGO/REUTERS

ATLANTA  - Donald Trump is set to make history as the first former U.S. president to submit to a mug shot when he appears at an Atlanta jail on Thursday evening to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump already has entered uncharted territory as the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, though those four cases against him have not slowed his momentum as the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic President Joe Biden in next year's election.