Trump Org in court for pre-trial hearing in tax fraud case

A group of protesters gather outside New York state court in Manhattan where a pre-trial hearing is scheduled in a tax fraud case against Donald Trump's namesake company, the Trump Organization, September 12, 2022.  

 KREN FREIFELD/REUTERS

Former president Donald Trump warned that if he were indicted on a charge of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, there would be "problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we've never seen before."

Trump, speaking Thursday to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, added, "I don't think the people of the United States would stand for it."