Former Trump attorney Corcoran appears before federal grand jury in Washington

Evan Corcoran, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, arrives to testify before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2023. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Former president Donald Trump warned early Friday of "potential death & destruction" if he is charged in Manhattan in a criminal case related to alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an affair.

The post-midnight posting on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, was his latest - and most explicit - allusion to violence that could follow an indictment stemming from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), whom Trump called a "degenerate psychopath."